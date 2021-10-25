Ramaphosa wants new councillors to crack down on corruption

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on councillors to steer clear of corruption and hiring their family members once they are elected into office. The president, who is also president of the governing ANC, said the ANC has made a pledge with its thousands of candidate councillors that they will fight corruption.

The Auditor-General has flagged a number of municipalities affected by corruption. Irregular expenditure has shot up to more than R26 billion in municipalities. President Ramaphosa said they will not tolerate corruption and party members in councils must fight it.

“I invited almost 10 000 councillor candidates from all provinces, this week, who pledged to serve their communities with dedication and dignity. I told them that they are elected to serve communities and not to steal money or corruption. When they embark on their journey they must not do nepotism or hire their friends and families.” Ramaphosa said municipalities must use their budget properly and deliver required services. Ramaphosa was in Thulamela in Limpopo where he was leading the party’s campaign ahead of the elections in a week’s time, on November 1.

He also repeated his message that the ANC had made mistakes, but that the party’s supporters must give it time to correct those mistakes. He said, the ANC seeks another mandate to lead municipalities in Limpopo and other parts of the country. “The ANC is the only party that I am encouraging you to vote for. I admit we have made mistakes, but we are working on the renewal of the party. On the 1st of November, please go out and vote for the ANC,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa’s visit to Limpopo, yesterday, came after he went on a campaign in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape. He will continue with his campaign in Gauteng, today, where he is expected to canvass support for the ANC in Orange Farm, a township located about 45km south of Johannesburg. Ramaphosa told voters in Limpopo that the ANC was aware of the challenges they face, and that, the governing party will ensure, that when new councils start their term, they attend to their needs and the province, and national government will also address their challenges.

He said, “I am aware of the water problems that are being experienced in the province. That matter will be addressed. I am aware that there are also electricity problems. I am also aware that parents are worried about the high unemployment of their children. All of these problems the ANC is going to fix.” He encouraged voters to cast their ballot and promised that the municipality will address their challenges. On top of the list of complaints from residents was the lack of water, electricity and high unemployment among young people.