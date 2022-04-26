Ramaphosa wants Parliament’s ad hoc committee on floods roped in in bid to fight corruption

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphoa has called on the newly-established ad hoc committee in Parliament on the floods in KwaZulu-Natal to be roped in to monitor how the funds will be used and to help prevent corruption. Ramaphosa, who was replying to the debate on the KZN floods on Tuesday, said this was an opportunity for MPs to step in and prevent any malfeasance.

His comments came after both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces earlier agreed to set up an ad hoc committee on the floods relief. Ramaphosa said he fully supported the decision by Parliament to establish the ad hoc committee.He said he was also happy that this decision was taken quickly by the national legislature. Many political parties have raised concern about the possible theft and looting of public funds during the rebuilding of KZN.

Ramaphosa added that KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala had said the contracts would be pre-audited to prevent corruption. “What he said is that we are going to make sure that the contracts are going to be pre-audited,” said the president in reference to Zikalala. “What we should now be saying as Parliament, having set up this ad hoc committee, is to say how we can work with you as you go about this process you are setting in place to ensure that there is going to be a pre-audit of contracts. This is where Parliament should come on its own,” said Ramaphosa.

The ad hoc committee will have 11 members of the National Assembly and another 11 from the NCOP.