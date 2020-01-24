File picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town – My Vote Counts, a civil society organisation, has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up the implementation of the Political Party Funding Bill. The organisation said it would not allow the president to continue to delay the implementation of the law as the local government polls were around the corner.

My Vote Counts spokesperson Sheilan Clarke,said yesterday they have been waiting for a year for Ramaphosa to gazette the law and implement it. The new law forces parties to disclose their funders.

Clarke said with next year’s elections fast approaching, Ramaphosa had to move fast. She said if the president failed to act now, they would consider a number of options, including taking him to court.

“We vote for the party who will uphold the constitution and not abuse their powers. If there is any chance that a party is being influenced by a wealthy business person or a foreign entity, we have the right to know.