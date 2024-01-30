Ramaphosa warns against unethical tactics by opposition

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a warning to opposition parties over using unethical tactics to oust the ruling party. “We said that there are several social and political forces hard at work to reverse the gains of freedom made over the last 30 years,” he said.

He said the ANC was aware of the tactic but stated they were ready to defend the movement without any doubt. “The ANC was built organically and not technically like we see today,” he said. He accused the opposition parties of trying to stop the transformative and developmental programmes as well as reverse the gains made in improving the quality of life of citizens.

Ramaphosa, who was making closing remarks at the National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla in Boksburg on Tuesday, maintained that the opposition’s strategy was to consolidate anti-transformation forces through things such as coalitions or "pacts," “while on the other hand fragmenting the forces for change through funding a proliferation of splinter groups and small parties that will contest the ANC.” His remarks come after the ANC NEC on Monday resolved to suspend former President Jacob Zuma after declaring support for another political party. Zuma is currently endorsing the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

During his speech, Ramaphosa noted what he described as “rebellious” members who went out to the party to form political groups. However, he said the ANC was the only party of choice for all who seek to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa. “This lekgotla has re-asserted that the ANC-led Alliance and the broad mass democratic movement are the only progressive forces reliable and capable of uniting and working with various social formations to advance the national democratic agenda,” he said.