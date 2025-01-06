Ramaphosa warns SACP of contesting elections alone, worries ANC support will sink even deeper

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded with the South African Communist Party (SACP) not to contest the 2026 elections alone, saying the two were like twins and that separation would be admitting to losing state power. Ramaphosa warned that this would divide and lower the ANC even further. He referenced the damage that the breakaway parties have caused to the party.

“When you look at the various parties that have splintered from the ANC, you begin to understand that through that splintering process, from the late 50s until 2000,” he said. Ramaphosa spoke at the SACP's 30th anniversary celebration in honour of the late Joe Slovo, held at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto on Monday. Ramaphosa’s remarks come after the SACP announced in December that they would contest the 2026 local elections independently without the ANC.

The SACP is dissatisfied with the Democratic Alliance's (DA) participation in the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU). In his speech, Ramaphosa stressed that the ANC has been weakened by splinter parties like the MK Party, EFF, and COPE. This was seen in the May 29, 2024, national and provincial elections. For the first time since democracy, the ANC has lost the elections and dipped below 50%.

“We need to ask ourselves whether we are truly serious about winning state power on our own as the alliance because if we are then we walk together. “If we walk separately, we must then accept that yes, state power is going to be diffused and it’s no longer going to reside in the hands of the mass democratic movement or alliance. That is the choice we have to make,” he said. Ramaphosa emphasised the need for the ANC and SACP to strengthen their relationship to ensure that power was still within them.

“The SACP has been a strength behind the ANC similarly the ANC has been a pillar of strength to the SACP and the two need each other… The two are like twins separating them is to weaken our NDR. “Getting one to walk separately is to weaken the national democratic movement,” he maintained. Ramaphosa called for unity as they prepare for the upcoming elections as well as January 8 celebrations.