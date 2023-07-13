Ramaphosa welcomes ConCourt judgment on Mkhwebane

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the judgment of the Constitutional Court, saying he has been vindicated as he followed the law when he suspended the public protector.

The Constitutional Court had found that Ramaphosa had not erred when he suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane after impeachment proceedings began in Parliament. Ramaphosa said the suspension of Mkhwebane came after Parliament started impeachment proceedings against the public protector. The inquiry into Mkhwebane started in March 2021 and was yet to conclude its work.

Mkhwebane has been at loggerheads with the committee after disagreements over a number of issues. Mkhwebane has threatened to lodge an application for chairperson of the inquiry Qubudile Dyantyi to recuse himself because of allegations of bribery against him. Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina have denied the allegations.