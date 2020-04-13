Ramaphosa welcomes pledge by directors-general to contribute Solidarity Fund

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday welcomed the decision of the Forum of South Africa's Directors-General (FOSAD) members to contribute to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. "We welcome this patriotic contribution by FOSAD members, who voluntarily made this decision. Every effort made to alleviate the devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, is highly appreciated,” said Ramaphosa. “These public servants continue to demonstrate their commitment to the Batho Pele Value Statement: We Belong (to our people), We Care (about our people), We Serve (our people)," said Ramaphosa. FOSAD members met on Sunday, and a decision was made to support the call by the National Coronavirus Command Council for members of political leadership and executive layer of the public service, to make contributions to the Solidarity Fund. The Presidency said FOSAD has made a call for all public servants in national and provincial departments, including those in public entities to donate to the fund in an effort to support South Africans whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic and care for those in hospital or medical care.

The directors-general directed on amounts for donation by the senior management service which are directors-general or heads of departments, deputy directors-general, chief directors and directors.

“This applies to all other officials remunerated at these levels including advisors, political office staff etc. FOSAD appealed to the public servants to dig deeper in their pockets in support of this noble cause,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The department of public service and administration was tasked to further work on details, taking into account the relevant legal environment, and a circular with details will be sent to all departments in due course.

Last week, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said its members would not tolerate discussions about taking any salary cuts to contribute to the coronavirus Solidarity Fund established by the government to support initiatives aimed at fighting the pandemic.

Samwu’s remarks followed announcements of the voluntary salary cuts made by Ramaphosa, Cabinet, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and his mayoral executives in a bid to donate to the national Covid-19 fund.

“The mayor (Masina) further said that there are discussions that workers would have their salaries cut by five percent for the coming three months. We place it on record that our members and municipal workers in general would not be participating in this salary cut challenge,” Samwu said in a statement.

