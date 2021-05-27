Ramaphosa will soon call ’family meeting’ over spike in Covid-19 cases

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon call a family meeting to discuss lockdown measures after the spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

This was confirmed by acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday after the meeting of the Cabinet.

She said Cabinet had noted the increase in the infections and deaths and they were busy engaging with a number of stakeholders.

However, she would not say whether the restrictions will be tightened.

“As we have said, we are all noticing the numbers are going up in terms of infections, people are starting to notice the tick up in terms of death. As Cabinet we are discussing and consulting on the measures to make sure that we protect South Africans and a decision will be taken soon after the consultation and we will announce which time the President will then host a family meeting. But we can confirm that there will be a family meeting soon,” said Ntshavheni.

The Department of Health has shown figures with increasing numbers in the last few weeks.

The government has been calling for people to stick to non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Various provinces have in the last few weeks also announced that they were now on the third wave.

The government has been warning that the increase in cases would lead to a third wave.

Political Bureau