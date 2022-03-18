Ramaphosa willing to mediate in Ukraine, will appoint panel to choose next national police commissioner

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is standing by to mediate in the Ukraine conflict after it was approached by several parties. He told Parliament, during question time on Thursday, that it was in the interest of both Russia and Ukraine to find an amicable solution.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ramaphosa briefed MPs about the process the government would take to appoint the next national police commissioner. He said he would appoint a panel that would select candidates for the top job in the SAPS. Khehla Sitole is leaving the police at the end of March after he was axed a few weeks ago by Ramaphosa.

But opposition parties were up in arms because he fired Sitole, but retained Police Minister Bheki Cele. The DA and EFF said Ramaphosa should have fired both Sitole and Cele. In his defence Ramaphosa said he hires and fires ministers.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The process of appointing ministers and deputy ministers is the President’s prerogative and I think it’s best left there. “I have said I am going to embark on a process to appoint the next national police commissioner,” said Ramaphosa. On Ukraine and Russia, he said he was ready to play a role in the mediation and negotiations in the region.

Story continues below Advertisment

After taking a call from Russian President Vladimir Putin last week he was keen to talk to Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. Ramaphosa said no matter how much people can make a noise about the conflict in Ukraine, the only way to stop it was to engage in mediation and negotiations. “I am pleased to hear from Putin himself that there are negotiations in progress.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We want to hear on those negotiations and mediation. “I have also said I would like to speak to the president of Ukraine,” said Ramaphosa. He said South Africa has been approached to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I said in my statement we are ready to play a role. We played an important role in the Northern Ireland conflict,” said Ramaphosa. He also called for the reform of the UN Security Council. He said it was a shame that a major continent like Africa did not have a voice in the security council.

The UN security-general Antonio Guterres should also be involved in the mediation in Ukraine. Ramaphosa also said he would not lift the state of disaster saying he will address the nation soon. He said they will talk about measures to be taken as people were still getting infected and admitted in hospitals.