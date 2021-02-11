Ramaphosa wishes hospitalized Zulu king a speedy recovery

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini a speedy recovery. The king, 73, was hospitalised in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital earlier this week after doctors wanted to monitor him closely after his glucose levels shot up unexpectedly. Former IFP President and traditional prime minister of the king, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, made the announcement. Delivering his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, Ramaphosa wished the king well. “In addition to the many challenges that beset our people we have heard that his Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has not been well in recent days.

“I wish to convey my wishes for the speedy recovery of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Household and the Zulu nation at this time.

“It is our collective wish that Isilo Samabandla Wonke is soon restored to good health,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the monarch had to dispel fake news rumours that the king had died and issued a statement.

Buthelezi said rumours that the king had died were “most cruel”.

“I wish to allay the concerns of the nation regarding these fables. His Majesty entered hospital to attend to high Glucose levels. He was not, and is still not, frail in any way.

“Even this morning, he is fully mobile and is continuing treatment for unstable Glucose. His doctors preferred that he be treated in ICU in order to attend to this thoroughly,” said Buthelezi.

“One wonders what kind of people would start such cruel false rumours that His Majesty has passed, when he is most certainly alive. It has inflicted tremendous pain on the Royal Family and on all those who wish the King of the Zulu Nation well.

“Unfortunately, such grossly irresponsible behaviour has been seen before. Even I myself have been declared dead while I am still alive, once by no less than a senior SABC journalist. In the age of social media, false news is disseminated like wildfire.

“One can only hope that those who report the news on official channels would have the discernment to treat such serious matters on the basis of fact,” said Buthelezi.

