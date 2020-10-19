Ramaphosa wishes Mkhize and his wife speedy recovery from Covid-19

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize a safe and speedy recovery from Covid-19. This after Mkhize announced at the weekend that he and his wife had tested positive. On Sunday, Mkhize said they decided to go for a test when he started showing mild symptoms. "I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed, I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration," he said. Mkhize said they had informed their close contacts, who included a few family members and some of his Health Ministry team, to immediately self-isolate at home and get tested.

"I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus.

"I wish to take this opportunity to urge all South Africans to continue adhering to health protocols. I want to beg that we do not neglect wearing our masks, social distancing and washing or sanitising our hands," Mkhize said.

In a statement on Monday, acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: "The president wishes the Mkhizes a safe and restful recovery and joins the minister in calling on all South Africans to remain careful and do all we need to do to keep safe and help the country avoid a second wave of the pandemic."

Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on health, also wished the Mkhizes a speedy and a full recovery.

“The minister has done so much in the fight against Covid-19. I have full confidence that this, too, shall pass,” Dhlomo said.

He called on all South Africans to support the government's call to fight the pandemic and adhere to the safety protocols by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing and sanitising hands.

Political Bureau