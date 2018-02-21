Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has withdrawn the president’s application to appeal a high court judgment that National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abraham should vacate office.

News24 reported on Friday that a letter was filed at the Constitutional Court on Friday that stated reasons for Ramaphosa’s withdrawal of the application.

The High Court judgment was made in December and immediately thereafter, former president Jacob Zuma filed an application to appeal the ruling. Abraham’s is also appealing the ruling.

The case is set to be heard next week.

Lawyers representing the Presidency stated that after consultation with Ramaphosa, they were instructed to withdraw and would not be participating in court proceedings.

Zuma is allowed to participate in the case in his own personal capacity.

The judgment in question relates to the golden handshake awarded to former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana.

Along with the judgment against Abrahams, the court ordered that Nxasana should pay back the over R10 million he received as part of his exit package from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Politics Hub