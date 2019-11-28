President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to withdraw from the interview on The Chairman’s Conversation hosted by radio station Power FM. Picture: Kopano Tlape / GCIS

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to withdraw from the interview on The Chairman’s Conversation hosted by radio station Power FM. Earlier on Thursday, two civil rights organisations wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that he withdraws from Thursday evening's Power FM interview about women abuse, which would have been conducted by the station's boss Given Mkhari.

The organisations, Soul City Institute and Wise4Africa, accused Mkhari of being a woman abuser. The interview was scheduled to take place on the talk show radio station’s Chairman’s Conversation show at 6pm.

"President Ramaphosa firmly believes that he, like every other South African, has a responsibility to do everything within his means to confront gender-based violence, and to do nothing that undermines the effectiveness of the national effort," the Presidency said in a statement.

"This is all the more critical at a time when the country is observing the annual 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children."