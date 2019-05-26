President Cyril Ramaphosa on the occasion of his inauguration on Saturday. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his Cabinet later this week - not on Monday as speculated in the media, the presidency said. "The presidency has noted media reports that President Ramaphosa is expected to announce the members of the new executive tomorrow, Monday 27 May 2019. The presidency wishes to advise that the announcement will be made later in the week," it said in a statement on Sunday.

The Constitution stipulates that the president had to assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly, and thereafter appoint a cabinet and assign its powers and functions.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience, representivity, and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the 6th administration forward," the presidency said.

Over the past few weeks there has been lots of speculation about who Ramaphosa will choose as his Cabinet ministers, especially the post of deputy president.





When it was announced that David Mabuza would not be one of the contenders for Ramaphosa's second-in-command three names were immediately thrown into the ring.





Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had run against Ramaphosa for the position of ANC president and is a firm favourite among a large number of ANC veterans who believe that her experience as the chairperson of the African Union Commission makes her stand out above other contenders.





Currently Minister of Higher Education and Training, Naledi Pandor has held a number of Cabinet positions since 2004. She has a wealth of experience and is generally seen as a middle of the road politician.





Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has been a member of the ANC NEC for years and was also one of the candidates for ANC president. She has served in Cabinet since 2004.





African News Agency/ANA and IOL