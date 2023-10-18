President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he had a call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky where they both expressed concern about the escalation of the situation in the Middle East. Ramaphosa and Zelensky have been in discussion over the last few months since Ramaphosa led a group of African leaders to Ukraine and Russia to mediate in the conflict.

The president also met Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York a few weeks ago. The two leaders spoke again on Wednesday, where they expressed concern about the unfolding events between Israel and Hamas. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, is also in the region to meet leaders there.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president called for an end to the war in the Middle East and for the opening of humanitarian corridors. “The leaders also reflected on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in the Middle East. President Ramaphosa expressed his deepest concern at the rapid escalation of the conflict and the unprecedented level of destruction and toll on human lives. “Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s call for an immediate end to the violence, the return of hostages, and urgency in the opening of humanitarian corridors,” said Magwenya.

However, the claims and counter-claims that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation offered support to Hamas have ratcheted up the political pressure on the government. The department denied that Minister Naledi Pandor had offered this support to Hamas after speaking to their leader, Ismail Haniyeh. But analysts believe that the government has to be more clear on the matter to end all speculation.

Dr Sizo Nkala of the University of Johannesburg said on Wednesday that the discussion Pandor had with Haniyeh was a desire by the South African government to mediate in the conflict between the two sides in the Middle East. This was also consistent with what Ramaphosa has been saying about South Africa’s readiness to talk to both sides involved in the conflict. “The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has indeed confirmed that Minister Pandor had a phone call with one of the leaders of the Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh. However, I don’t think this was to offer the group support in its war with Israel, as claimed by the Hamas through a statement they released earlier. This may have been a deliberate attempt on the part of Hamas to show that it is not isolated.

"I think Pandor's interaction with Haniyeh was consistent with SA's desire, as expressed by President Ramaphosa, to play a role in mediating and resolving the conflict and restoring peace. South Africa cannot do that without talking to Hamas. I don’t think there is anything amiss with South Africa reaching out to one of the warring parties. Conflicts are resolved through reaching out and not isolating the protagonists, whoever they may be,” said Nkala. Another analyst, Prof Sipho Seepe, said the Ramaphosa administration must be more firm and decisive in dealing with this crisis. “On the one hand, the ANC takes a strong position with regard to Palestine and Israel. This has led to a stinging rebuke by South Africa's Chief Rabbi, Warren Goldstein.