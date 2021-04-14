Ramaphosa’s appearance at Zondo commission changed to later date

JOBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer appear before the state capture commission on April 22 and 23 in his capacity as president of the ANC. This was revealed by the chairperson of the commission into state capture deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Shortly before kicking off proceedings for the day, Zondo said he had received correspondence from Ramaphosa’s office stating that due to government-related commitments he would be appearing at a later stage. The commission had initially set down April 22 –23 for Ramaphosa to provide testimony before the commission in his capacity as the leader of the ruling party and on April 28 – 29 in his capacity as president of South Africa. "That has changed in part because the president made a request in connection with the case of 22 and 23 April because of some commitments that have risen. I’ve acceded with the request to change those days,“ Zondo said.

He announced that Ramaphosa would now appear on April 28 and 29 to testify as ANC president and on May 13 and 14 as the government leader.

Meanwhile, Zondo used the announcement to thank the ANC for contributing to the state capture's work.

“I want to say that I appreciate that the ruling party is taking part in the proceedings of the commission and I’m happy that they have sent a senior leader to take part in the proceedings of the commission.

“I was quite concerned early last year after the commission had sent invitations to all the political parties represented including the majority party inviting them to make a submission to the commission on various issues particularly on oversight and there were no responses for a number of months from the political parties including the majority party. I understand how that communication might not have reached various people.

“It's important that the majority party takes part and uses its input on challenges it might face as well as on other issues."

He has also lamented that several political parties represented in Parliament have not responded to invitations that were sent out.

“I think the DA did respond and some of its leaders have given evidence. You will remind me but I’m not sure if I remember any political party taking part but invitations were given not everybody responded …

“All those that were present in the previous elections who might have had some role to play in terms of oversight were invited, it's just unfortunate that they have not responded positively. I just wanted to say I appreciate the ruling party is taking part and will make its input."

[email protected]

Political Bureau