Thursday, December 22, 2022

Ramaphosa’s festive season message to Mzansi: ‘Our great country will rise above adversity’

South Africa - Nasrec - 19 December 2022. Re-elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 38m ago

Joburg – Fresh from reclaiming the presidency of the governing ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a festive season message to South Africa.

South Africa is expected to experience its first load shedding rampant Christmas and festive season.

Currently, the country is on Stage 4 load shedding blackouts which sees people around the country experience at least 7 hours of load shedding per day.

In his message to South Africans, Ramaphosa said: “As we reflect on the challenges and the achievements of the year that has passed, let us look to the next year with hope and determination.

“Our great country will rise above adversity as it has done so many times in the past.

“We are a people of optimism.

“We love our country and wish for its success.

We are a nation that perseveres and never gives up

I wish you and yours a happy and safe festive season and a prosperous New Year,” said Ramaphosa.

