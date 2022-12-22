Ramaphosa’s festive season message to Mzansi: ‘Our great country will rise above adversity’

South Africa is expected to experience its first load shedding rampant Christmas and festive season.

Joburg – Fresh from reclaiming the presidency of the governing ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a festive season message to South Africa.

Currently, the country is on Stage 4 load shedding blackouts which sees people around the country experience at least 7 hours of load shedding per day.

In his message to South Africans, Ramaphosa said: “As we reflect on the challenges and the achievements of the year that has passed, let us look to the next year with hope and determination.

“Our great country will rise above adversity as it has done so many times in the past.