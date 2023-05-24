Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, Sydney Mufamadi, to appear before Scopa over Eskom matters

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, Sydney Mufamadi, will appear before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) after a former Eskom CEO said he told him about some of the allegations of corruption at the power utility. André de Ruyter had told Scopa a few weeks ago that Mufamadi was one of the people he gave information about the name of a senior politician involved in alleged corrupt activities at Eskom.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Wednesday that after Mufamadi’s appearance on Friday they would call more people to appear before the committee. The committee proposed that the auditor-general, the director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, the Eskom board and De Ruyter be called to give evidence. ANC member Bheki Hadebe said the committee needed to call more people to make submissions on the allegations of corruption.

This would be before the committee could produce a report it would have to submit to the National Assembly for adoption. Hadebe said Scopa should call back De Ruyter, and also ask the auditor-general and a brigadier in the police to appear. Benedicta van Minnen of the DA said there needed to be a parliamentary investigation into corruption at Eskom.

There was contradictory evidence given by De Ruyter and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan when they appeared before Scopa. Gordhan had denied that he knew about the private intelligence operation at Eskom. De Ruyter had also said he had given Gordhan and Mufamadi the name of a senior politician involved in corruption.

Former deputy minister in the Presidency and current Scopa member Thembi Siweya said they needed to call everyone who could answer on the allegations. Hlengwa said they would decide what form the investigation or inquiry would take later – this as some members of Scopa had suggested that an ad hoc committee be established to conduct a full inquiry. However, there was also a proposal that Scopa conduct such an inquiry on its own.

Hlengwa said they needed to complete the list of people to be invited to appear before Scopa and all parties would have to submit their list by Friday, after Mufamadi has made his submission. “Let us keep sight on the option, which by and large remains available to us, which is a committee inquiry, its limitations notwithstanding. We can see how far we can expand the scope. The list that I have here, what I have is that members have said we do need to have an engagement again with the board of Eskom. “I heard the proposal around the AG as well on some of these matters and the DG in the Presidency and that we get De Ruyter to come back and engage with us,” said Hlengwa.

“I want to add the former board member of Eskom Ms (Busisiwe) Mavuso because of the intelligence report because it does seem some knew about it and some didn’t. “We have got a list of six at this point and of course the national security adviser is appearing before us on Friday. We will continue with engagements where necessary of people and parties of interest to us on this matter and we will complete our list on Friday, after we have met with Mufamadi,” said Hlengwa. [email protected]