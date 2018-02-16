"Send me," said President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Screengrab

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address has been hailed as a success by many but the part that got Twitter talking was when he quoted "the late great Bra Hugh Masekela".

Ramahosa said: "In his song, ‘Thuma Mina’, he anticipated a day of renewal, of new beginnings. He sang:

'I wanna be there when the people start to turn it around

When they triumph over poverty

I wanna be there when the people win the battle against AIDS

I wanna lend a hand

I wanna be there for the alcoholic

I wanna be there for the drug addict

I wanna be there for the victims of violence and abuse

I wanna lend a hand

Send me.”

Ramaphosa added: "We are at a moment in the history of our nation when the people, through their determination, have started to turn the country around. We can envisage the triumph over poverty, we can see the end of the battle against AIDS. Now is the time to lend a hand. Now is the time for each of us to say ‘send me’."

