Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address has been hailed as a success by many but the part that got Twitter talking was when he quoted "the late great Bra Hugh Masekela".

Ramahosa said: "In his song, ‘Thuma Mina’, he anticipated a day of renewal, of new beginnings. He sang:

'I wanna be there when the people start to turn it around

When they triumph over poverty

I wanna be there when the people win the battle against AIDS

I wanna lend a hand

I wanna be there for the alcoholic

I wanna be there for the drug addict

I wanna be there for the victims of violence and abuse

I wanna lend a hand

Send me.”

Ramaphosa added: "We are at a moment in the history of our nation when the people, through their determination, have started to turn the country around. We can envisage the triumph over poverty, we can see the end of the battle against AIDS. Now is the time to lend a hand. Now is the time for each of us to say ‘send me’."

Here's what people on Twitter had to say:

When President @CyrilRamaphosa quoted the late great Bra @hughmasekela. I felt it in my soul 😭#SONA2018 — Precious Shange (@PreciousShange) February 16, 2018

Bra Hugh Masekela’s “Thuma Mina” will never sound the same to me. The way I am inspired to serve right now. Imagine If we all worked together; we could have a nation better than any. pic.twitter.com/JrF2eJIUOL — Dr Tumi-Speak A Word (@DrTumisang) February 16, 2018

#SONA2018



What a tribute to bra Hugh Masekela. what a speech 😲 pic.twitter.com/BO3hyUEWnl — Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) February 16, 2018

"Thuma mina ezizweni!! I wanna be there. " these words still echoing in my ears... Bra Hugh Masekela must be smiling down!! Amandla! #SONA2018 #NewDawn #NewEra #NewSheriffInTown #NewBeginnings ✊👏✊👏 — Hope Matty (@HopeMatty) February 16, 2018

A standing ovation for our new president, who ends his speech with quotes by Bra Hugh Masekela. This feels like a new beginning. Kha vha sale zwavhudi. 🙏🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 — melinda shaw (@melshaw001) February 16, 2018

Listen to Bra Hugh's song

IOL