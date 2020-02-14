AfriForum's Head of Policy and Action Ernst Roets. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - AfriForum said after Thursday night's State of the Nation Address (SONA) that it appeared that President Cyril Ramaphosa was determined to cling to the ANC's losing recipe to rule the country over the abyss of socialism and poverty. It said this was evident through its emphasis on policies such as expropriation without compensation, national health insurance (NHI), black economic empowerment and increased government intervention.

“If Ramaphosa laid down concrete plans on how to, among other things, stimulate economic growth (which is currently 0%), reassure international investors and tackle unemployment, one could take this state of the art seriously.

"However, Ramaphosa's SONA is like giving poison to a sick patient and saying that it will heal him/her, ”says Ernst Roets, AfriForum's Head of Policy and Action", AfriForum said.

The president highlighted the ANC's commitment to expropriation without compensation. “However, it remains a mystery to AfriForum why the government continues to cling to a universally failed policy,” Roets says.