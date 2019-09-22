Hawks official Kobus Roelofse testifies at the Zondo Commission yesterday regarding Tiso Blackstar Group associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy.

Durban - Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy says her lawyers are working on filing a response to damaging allegations that she got a piece of the crime intelligence pie, which was allegedly looted with impunity during the Richard Mdluli era. Her response indicated that they were working on getting the response to the commission before the coming week ends.

On Wednesday, Munusamy’s name came up during the testimony of Hawks officer, Colonel Kobus Roelofse who earlier this week told the state capture commission led by deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, that an amount of R143 621,78 was paid to Wesbank to settle a car loan for her.

Roelofse said he came across this information while him and other colleagues were investigating the abuse of the fund and in three occasions he asked Munusamy to give her side of the story but that never happened.

Immediately when the allegation was made, Munusamy’s employer placed her on special leave which it said it was agreed upon by both parties.

Munusamy told Independent Media that she was working on responding to the allegation which stems from a transaction that was made she was not practicing as a journalist, but as a public relations consultant for various individuals and entities.

“I have to follow the commission’s formal processes to respond, which my lawyers are in the process of doing. I’m not sure when that will be done because of the public holiday this week,” Munusamy responded when she was asked whether she has filed her answering affidavit or if not, when she was planning to do so.

However, she did not answer questions whether the commission afforded her an opportunity to know that she would be implicated or she just heard about the allegations for the first time when it was made.

The spokesperson of the commission, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, said he can only respond to the same question on Monday when they resume their work.

