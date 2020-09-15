Rape, murder, child grant fraud among cases faced by ANC KZN members who will be asked to ’step aside’

Durban – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has revealed details about the allegations faced by some of their members whom they want to step aside until they have been cleared by courts or the party’s internal Integrity Commission. ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told a post-provincial executive committee (PEC) press conference in Durban on Tuesday that, among the charges, ANC members in the province faced rape, murder, corruption, attempted murder, stock theft, theft, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal carrying of firearms and charges relating to fraudulently earning child support grants. According to Ntuli, a large portion of the 11 members who are accused are councillors in municipalities across the province. Some of them are in eThekwini, Okhahlamba and Newcastle. “But three issues are emerging: the first one is charges of corruption and allegations of corruption, the second is charges relating to murder and attempted murder, the third one, very minimal though… are people who are accused of having stolen something, you stole cattle, you stole a goat, you know, those things… you stole stock. "One is an allegation of rape… those are some of the cases and some of them are dating back to 2017, 2018,” he said.

When these members finally step aside, they would be joining former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and deputy provincial chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu, who have already been forced to step aside from party and government activities until they have cleared their names.

Both members are set to appear before the IC later this month.

Ntuli said by the end of the week they would finalise the full list of members who have to step aside.

He also revealed that the PEC meeting held on Sunday and Monday decided to close a probe against three senior members who were being investigated for abusing their powers.

The members are deputy provincial secretary and Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka, Newcastle mayor and eMalahleni ANC regional chairperson Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba and PEC member and MPL Jomo Sibiya.

An anonymous letter posted on social media accused Sibiya of working with the two to damage the reputation of a woman he once allegedly dated and forced to have an abortion.

No one came forward to testify and the ANC has decided to close the probe.

“The investigation against the three leaders of the ANC is now officially closed since nobody appeared to take ownership of the anonymous letter,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli also came down hard on Gumede and her supporters, who had gathered outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court last week to back her when she appeared for her corruption case.

In the process, he said, they appeared in party regalia, much against the party’s known stance on this issue and carried “offensive placards”.

Ntuli said that was not the only offence they committed – they also insulted party leaders like Thanduxolo Sabelo, a councillor in the eThekwini municipality and outgoing provincial secretary of the ANC Youth League in KZN.

“We condemn that in the strongest terms and it’s a matter that we are going to discuss with comrade Zandile (Gumede)...

“When she addressed those people, she did not say I appreciate your support during the difficulties I am confronted with, but I condemn your conduct that sows division in the ANC.”

Political Bureau