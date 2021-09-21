Ready for action as Mashaba's party prepares to launch manifesto

ActionSA is ready to launch its much-anticipated manifesto to the people of South Africa. They want to fix the country for all. The party is set to unveil its plan tomorrow at Old Park Station, Newtown, to deliver immediate, innovative and resident-focused change to the Gauteng metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and the cities of eThekwini, Newcastle and KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal.

ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba (also the party’s City of Joburg mayoral candidate), will be joined by the entire party leadership, including national chairperson Michael Beaumont, provincial chairpersons, John Moodey (Gauteng), Vytjie Mentor (Western Cape), and Dr Makhosi Khoza, mayoral candidates for Tshwane Abel Tau and Ekurhuleni Tlhogi Moseki, and members of the party’s senate in delivering the manifesto. ActionSA national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said their manifesto is a blueprint for elevating service delivery within local governments where they will govern and will be the cornerstone of their offer to South Africans in the national elections of 2024. The party was launched in August 2020. This is their first time contesting the local government elections.

ActionSA said over the past two decades, South Africa’s once-prosperous municipalities have been made dysfunctional by a political system that fails to serve and uplift their needs. “The promise of a prosperous post-1994 future for South Africa has simply not been achieved. ActionSA says no more! For the first time since the dawn of democracy, South Africa now has a viable political alternative that has one priority at the heart of everything we do: fixing South Africa for all its people,” Ngobeni said. She added: “To fix South Africa, we first have to fix it at the coalface of service delivery, the heart of government, and that is our municipalities”.

During the party’s elections campaign launch, Mashaba said: “In the event we can’t govern on our own, we are happy to govern with other political parties, except the ANC. “The reason is that one thing that is very clear in this country is that South Africans must really bear in mind that the prosperity of the country and the ANC cannot co-exist in one space. One of them is going to die, and it is the ANC,” said Mashaba. He added that the party was working tirelessly to ensure they obtained an outright majority in the elections.