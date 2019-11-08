Johannesburg - The main opposition Democratic Alliance on Friday asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to rebuke his deputy David Mabuza for refusing to publicly condemn attacks and human rights abuses levelled against members of the LGBTQI+ community across Africa.
South Africa's Consitution outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation, and the country was fifth country in the world and remains the only one in Africa to legalise same-sex marriage.
Homosexuality however remains illegal in African countries such as neighbouring Zimbabwe and Uganda, where the government has however denied planning to impose the death penalty for gay sex.
In response to a question from a DA legislator during a session in the National Council of Provinces about whether he would take a stand to condemn the abuses, Mabuza's answer was: "Let's be decent and keep our mouths shut."
The response smacked of cowardice, DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement.