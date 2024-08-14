Reconfiguring Joburg leadership: EFF puts hand up, wants to continue with two MMCs

As days draw closer towards the election of a new executive mayor to lead the City of Joburg, and the appointment of a new executive, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) believes its members served exceptionally well as MMCs and should be allowed to continue in their roles. Since February 2023, EFF’s Dr Mgcini Tshwaku and “Fighter” Ennie Makhafola have been serving as Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs) in the City of Johannesburg. Tshwaku presides over the influential public safety portfolio, while Makhafola is MMC for health and social development.

On Tuesday, IOL reported that embattled City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda had tendered his resignation, following weeks of huge pressure and claims of incompetence. Civil society organisations as well as some political parties have been calling for his removal from office. They said he failed to live up to the standards of being a mayor, citing service delivery problems. Joburg MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers The ANC’s regional chairperson in Joburg, Dada Morero, who is currently Finance MMC, is punted by his party as the next mayor of Joburg.

However, the EFF believes its members will continue to serve in the next administration. “The EFF remains committed to establishing a government that is stable and that is competent enough to effectively deliver services to the people of Johannesburg. Our two MMCs particularly in public safety and public health have really demonstrated to the people of Johannesburg exceptional dedication in managing their departments,” said EFF Gauteng provincial leader, Nkululeko Dunga in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. “It is under that leadership that infrastructure and systems have been established to effectively address the basic needs of the City of Johannesburg. We do not particularly see a change, or would not want to see a change in those departments. The executive is run through a collective leadership perspective and with the EFF, it matters not who will be at the helm of the pole position.”

He said given the opportunity in the next administration of Joburg, the EFF members still have a lot to offer. The EFF, however, could not be drawn on whether the red berets support the ascendency of Dada Morero. Dunga stated that the EFF in Gauteng has a “cordial” relationship with the provincial ANC led by Premier Panyaza Lesufi. “As to the ANC bringing whoever it wants to bring in as a candidate (for the mayoral post) we are not in a position to dictate to the ANC which particular person they bring to us,” said Dunga.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Joburg mayor, Gwamanda has admitted that his tenure was not easy but said he managed to stabilise the city, so much so that service delivery could be seen. Former Mayor of Joburg, Kabelo Gwamanda. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Gwamanda said no one, especially political parties in the Government of Local Unity (GLU), would name him a failure in turning around the city’s situation. “My tenure has been difficult, especially with the attacks but I have been able to stabilise the city politically.