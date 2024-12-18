Registration of spaza shops, across South Africa, extended to February 2025

Government has extended the registration process for spaza shops and other food-handling outlets to the end of February next year. The 21-day deadline for owners of spaza shops operating across South Africa to register their businesses, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa has lapsed but thousands of the small businesses have remained unregistered.

On Wednesday, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa announced that a lot of work has been done over the 21 days of registration, but the work still needed to continue. “Throughout South Africa, 392 registration centers were established in all nine provinces and 42,915 applications were received between November 15 and yesterday (Tuesday) to be processed for people applying to operate spaza shops and other food handling outlets,” Hlabisa told reporters in Pretoria. Out of the 49,915 applications 19,386 have been approved. We regard this as considerable progress over a period of 21 days,” he said.

“Noting the progress of work done, in consultation with the president, the government has resolved to extend the registration deadline for all spaza shops and other food-handling outlets to February 28 2025. “Prior to the revised deadline of February 28, 2025, the government in all its spheres will continue to implement the action plan to address the crisis of food-borne illnesses and the illicit trade of goods across the country,” he said. Hlabisa said the business which have been duly registered still need to undergo the process of getting trading licences.

Government intervened after several people died across South due to food-borne illnesses. The people who died, majority of them being children, had allegedly consumed food from the spaza shops that have mushroomed especially across townships in South Africa. Earlier this month, Dr Daniel Fikreyesus from an organisation ANGGA, representing foreign spaza shop owners, requested Ramaphosa to extend the deadline by six months.

“Since the day we heard this news, we have been trying to fulfil all the documents required. We have been trying to get all the documents. As you know, it is a very good move from the president and the government of South Africa. We really embrace the programme,” said Fikreyesus. “There have been lots of things that are so hard for us to get, especially the documents required. Most of them are hard to find. The time limit is so short, 21 days to get something that you have never had. The business has to be there, the kids have to get the bread, mums need to get those things they get from the shops.” He said while running the businesses, the shop owners are also grappling to fulfil the new requirements from the government.