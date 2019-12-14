Cape Town - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has found progress in managing undocumented immigrants by the Home Affairs Department that had regressed to a point that there was no leadership and oversight.
This emerged in Makwetu’s performance audit report that looked into immigration of undocumented immigrants, which was recently tabled in Parliament.
The audit was a follow-up to two others undertaken by his office in 2000 and 2007.
Makwetu said the latest audit evaluated the department’s progress in managing the immigration process since 2007 with a focus on whether previous findings still existed. “It revealed findings similar to the previous audits and, in some instances, a regression in the environment.”
The audit looked at undocumented immigrants from the their entry into the country to their arrest and deportation.