Durban - New regulations that are set to curb another potential listeriosis outbreak will come into effect in October, according to the departments of health and trade and industry.
The outbreak of listeriosis from contaminated processed food resulted in the deaths of a number of people as well as the closure of processing plants last year.
New regulations are intended to enable the inspection of processing plants in order to avoid a similar tragedy.
The regulations follow an agreement between the departments of trade and industry (dti) and health (DoH) on the final publication of the Compulsory Specification for Processed Meat Products (VC 9100).
The new regulations will be enforced by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), an entity reporting to the dti.