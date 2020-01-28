Johannesburg - UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the ANC to rein in its members in Nelson Mandela Bay following a decision to boot out controversial mayor Mongameli Bobani last month.
Bobani, one of the only two UDM councillors in the 120-seat NMB council, was pushed out of power in December through a motion of no confidence backed by the DA and the ANC - the biggest political parties in terms of seats, at 57 and 50 respectively.
Holomisa, who recently met ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, said his party was satisfied that the ANC’s national leadership - which is in charge of deciding on the formation of coalition governments - did not give its blessing for Bobani’s removal.
“This was a fight among them at a local level, and it was about tenders,” Holomisa said. “They wanted Bobani to give their people tenders, and he refused. We told the national leadership it should discuss with the province and the ANC there in NMB to decide if they still wanted to work with us.”
Bobani was accused of undermining coalition agreements by making unilateral decisions, irregular appointments and interfering with the supply chain management of the municipality.