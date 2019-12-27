Power utility spokesperson Dikatso Mathae said the demand for electricity is at a low level at this time of the year.
“We don’t believe that we need to load shed over the festive season because there has been a drop in demand as lots of the businesses are closed for holidays,” Mathae said.
When asked when can the country expect the next wave of load shedding, she said that can never be pre-empted.
“It depends on what is going on in the system at any given time. We always advise customers to use electricity sparingly,” she said.