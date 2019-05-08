A man drops his provincial vote in a ballot box after voting at a voting station in Bloekombos. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

There is no doubt that South Africa's sixth democratic elections will be the most well-documented on social media so far. But before you tweet or share, here are some rules: You may not take selfies in the voting booth.

You may not take pictures of your marked ballot paper and post on social media. Beware: this is a criminal offence.

You may not take pictures or videos inside the voting station without the permission of the affected voter and the presiding officer.

No visuals are allowed where the secrecy of a voter’s ballot may be compromised.

You may not interview anyone in the queues on who they're voting for.

You may wear your party regalia to go and vote, and yes, you may post pictures of your inked finger.

Make sure your ballot paper is stamped before you cast your vote.

Enjoy!

Political Bureau



