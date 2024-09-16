Renaldo Gouws blames IOL for being fired from DA, but Twitter is having none of it

Axed DA Member of Parliament (MP) Renaldo Gouws is set to release a full press statement this week, following his expulsion from the party on Friday. Gouws took to X (formerly Twitter) to rant about IOL being responsible for him being kicked out of the party.

DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said Gouws’ termination comes after a thorough investigation was conducted by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) into the allegations against Gouws. “The FLC found Mr Gouws guilty of contravening several sections of the DA’s constitution. The DA remains committed to upholding its values of accountability, non-racialism, and respect for all South Africans,” said Aucamp Gouws maintains there is a campaign against him and that the media, and IOL in particular, was responsible for him losing his job and being booted from the party.

“I will not stop at anything to clear my name and hold those accountable who participated in this horrible smear campaign,” Gouws said in a post on X. But users on X felt Gouws showed no remorse for the behaviour that led to his membership of the DA being terminated. @Ronin8910461 said: "Didn’t you say those videos were AI and doctored against you to which the DA responded they (were) genuine and now you’re saying (you) said it to spark outrage???"

Another X user @waveyboi19 said: "The fact that you believe there is a 'message' behind the videos is exactly why any litigation against IOL will lead you to more tears and financial agony. Imagine presenting that argument in Court. You either getting bad legal advise or not remorseful at all.’’ [sic] While @AfrikanLee said: "Why didn’t you take an opportunity to unreservedly apologise when @MightiJamie approached you? Instead you brought up IOL again when Jamie clearly stated that u [sic] need to apologise for the use of the words?’’ User @edo7662776 said: "We are just happy that you are finally paying for your racist attitude. This will be a very good lesson to other racists out there. With your attitude you just don't qualify to be a parliamentarian. Go look for something else, like all of us. Bye."