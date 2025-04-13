Reopening of Mxenge inquest: Family demands answers from confessed assassins

The family of the slain anti-apartheid activist and human rights lawyer Mlungisi Griffiths Mxenge has appealed to the people who confessed to his murder, to reveal who had ordered a hit on him. In 1981, Mxenge was returning home from his legal office in the Durban central business district, when he was kidnapped, brutally murdered and his body was found on a sports field in Umlazi south of Durban.

His son Mbasa Mxenge, who was 15 years old at the time of his father’s death, said the family welcomes the reopening of the inquest and appealed to the assassins, who confessed their involvement in the killing to the Truth and Reconciliation Committee (TRC), to reveal who had ordered them to carry out the killing. He said former Vlakplaas operative Dirk Coetzee had been identified as the key figure in the killing but the family still believes he was not acting alone and would have received orders from the senior apartheid government officials. “The Mxenge family truly appreciates the reopening of the inquest into the murder of our father Griffiths Mlungisi Mxenge. We will follow the legal process with keen interest and we trust that it will bring finality to what happened on 19 November 1981,” said Mbasa Mxenge. The inquest will take place at the Pietermaritzburg High Court from Monday.