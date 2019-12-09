Johannesburg - The embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) had been placed under administration by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who dissolved the entity’s interim board.
Addressing the media on the decision, Mbalula said the crisis at the rail agency could not be solved by replacing the current board with a new one.
He said the continued decline of the quality of service provided by Prasa to the commuting public required urgent intervention.
Last week, Mbalula had indicated the process of making changes to the leadership of Prasa was at an advanced stage.
On Monday, he said the entity had been riddled with mismanagement and governance challenges over the past decade of its existence.