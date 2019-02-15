President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a high-level panel review report with SSA staff that revealed that unprofessional and unethical conduct were among several "challenges" within intelligence services. File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A high-level panel review report has revealed that unprofessional and unethical conduct were amongst several "challenges" within South Africa's intelligence services, the presidency said in a statement released on Friday night. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the panel in 2018 to review the country's intelligence services.

Ramaphosa was speaking about the report to managers and members of the State Security Agency (SSA) during a visit to the entity in Pretoria on Friday.

The panel produced a report that identified challenges such as low staff morale, unprofessional and unethical conduct, leadership instability, corporate governance weaknesses - including procurement violations - and difficulties associated with the amalgamation several years ago of domestic and foreign intelligence gathering services, according to the statement.

Ramaphosa told SSA staff members that the report would be published in due course for the benefit of all South Africans, including members of the national intelligence service.

The report would also be the subject of engagement with the parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and the Inspector-General of Intelligence.

Ramaphosa said that the agency’s recent past was unfortunate and there would be accountability for the wrongs that had occurred within the intelligence services.