Johannesburg - The Independent Police Investigating Directorate's (Ipid) head of investigations Matthews Sesoko has told the Zondo commission that Werksmans Attorney report which led to his suspension was flawed.
Sesoko’s evidence largely corroborated former Ipid boss Robert McBride’s testimony in April over Nhleko’s unusual involvement in Ipid’s investigation into the rendition matter.
Sesoko worked along with another Ipid official Innocent Khuba who had been investigating the Zimbabwe rendition matter.
Dramat and former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrick Sibiya had been accused of unlawfully handing over Zimbabwean fugitives to the Zimbabwean police in 2010. The suspects later died in custody.
Sesoko said there were two reports on the case, an interim report compiled and signed Khuba and forwarded to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a progress report and another final report which was signed off by him and McBride and later forwarded to the NPA and Nhleko.