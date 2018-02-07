The Office of the ANC Chief Whip has slammed 'inaccurate' and 'misleading reports' that have surfaced about Thursday's ANC Parliamentary Caucus meeting. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ANA pictures

Cape Town - The Office of the ANC Chief Whip has slammed 'inaccurate' and 'misleading reports' that have surfaced about Thursday's ANC Parliamentary Caucus meeting.

"Whilst the ANC does not usually comment on caucus discussions because they are confidential internal matters of the ANC; we want to distance ourselves from reports that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly told caucus that President Zuma will resign on Saturday, and that he will not be granted immunity," said the party in a statement.

The ruling party called these reports 'false' and stated that the reports were aimed to 'negatively disturb the fruitful and constructive engagement' between Ramaphosa and Zuma.

Ramaphosa briefed the caucus on Thursday, a special meeting aimed to deal with the Zuma matter.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has confirmed that the decision on Zuma will be taken in due course but did not confirm the date of departure for the president.

