Repossess all of South Africa, says EFF's Floyd Shivambu

Johannesburg - EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has reiterated the party’s position that the whole of South Africa will have to be repossessed if proper land redistribution for the benefit of all is to happen.

Shivambu was delivering an EFF lecture on the expropriation of land without compensation for equal distribution and use.

This month the red berets will be holding an anniversary lecture series to mark seven years since the party was founded in 2013. Its leaders will deliver lectures based on all the seven founding cardinal pillars of the party which it says are non-negotiable.

The EFF and the ANC are leading the push to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to enable expropriation without compensation, but the two parties disagree about how such expropriation should be expedited.

While the ANC has been pushing for restitution, redistribution for individual South Africans, the EFF is calling for all land to be transferred to the state as the custodian.