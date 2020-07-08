Repossess all of South Africa, says EFF's Floyd Shivambu
Shivambu was delivering an EFF lecture on the expropriation of land without compensation for equal distribution and use.
This month the red berets will be holding an anniversary lecture series to mark seven years since the party was founded in 2013. Its leaders will deliver lectures based on all the seven founding cardinal pillars of the party which it says are non-negotiable.
The EFF and the ANC are leading the push to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to enable expropriation without compensation, but the two parties disagree about how such expropriation should be expedited.
While the ANC has been pushing for restitution, redistribution for individual South Africans, the EFF is calling for all land to be transferred to the state as the custodian.
Shivambu said the ANC-led government’s failed ambitions of reaching 30% land redistribution by 2004 and then 2014 would always fail even if the targets continued to be pushed because those who possessed land were not willing to give it up.
“It is 2020 and they have not reached the 30% because that piece-by-piece approach is subjected to litigation and unreasonable, sick demands by the colonial settlers demanding billions of rand for land they did not purchase. So, we need to repossess the whole of SA and say it is under the custodianship of the state.”
