Residents dig trenches to bar IEC officials in some Eastern Cape towns

Angry residents in the Eastern Cape dug trenches to deny IEC officials from accessing voting stations, resulting in 19 voting stations not opening on time on Monday. Affected areas included Port St Johns, Mbizana and Ngcobo. Residents from Ward 30 in Mbizana blockaded the entrance of a voting station in protest against service delivery.

“In all incidents, communities dug trenches to deny Commission staff and voters access to the voting stations. The Commission, with the assistance of municipalities, was able to fill the trenches and anticipates that the voting stations will be open later today,” the IEC said in a statement. Meanwhile, Yoliswa Gqalangile from the Holomisa Informal Settlement at Duncan Village in East London, was one of the residents who did not vote because of alleged discrepancies on the IEC’s voters roll. “Inside the voting station here at Gompo Community Hall, IEC officials told me that my name does not appear on the voter’s roll. This is despite the fact I know for sure that I came to this very same station in September to register. I am not happy with this because my right to vote is being taken away,” Gqalangile said.

At Buffalo City’s Ward 15 of Nompumelelo Township outside East London, residents came out in their numbers to cast their vote. Thandolwethu Dayimani said he voted because he needed change. “I have been staying here in kwaNompumelelo for 20 years but there has been no progress when it comes to decent shelters. We have been promised houses for many years to no avail. We have no electricity, roads are in bad condition.” “I have a hope that the EFF candidate that I voted for will bring about the change in this area,” said Dayimani.