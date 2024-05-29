Residents of Westdene come in numbers to cast their votes

Residents of the small suburb of Westdene in Johannesburg turned up in their numbers to cast their votes on Wednesday. With everyone voting at their registered voting stations, eager residents pitched up early a the Westdene Recreation Centre.

Everyone from different age groups and households, young and old, they all came together for one reason which is to vote. It was a sunny autumn day, the leaves were falling and the line could be seen going all the way outside the voting station yard. Inside the yard there were two voting stations, resulting in residents having less waiting time. Four political parties had their tents up with tables, party agents and volunteers wearing the party's colours. Namely the ANC, EFF, DA and ActionSA. It was a family-friendly environment as families were allowed to come with their children, some children could be seen laughing, running around and playing games while their parents were waiting in line to cast their votes.

Senior citizens were pulled from the lines and taken to the front of the line to vote. With the help of IEC, the process seemed to be a smooth one. First-time voter, Kefentse, 24, said she was very excited to vote alongside her sister.