‘Resign for voting MK’, says eThekwini councillor

An ANC ward councillor in eThekwini called on Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers in his ward to resign after they apparently voted for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. In a Whatsapp seen by IOL, the message from councillor Petros Nxumalo in the Hammarsdale area reads: 'Dear people of ward 4, I am deeply dissatisfied & disappointed by how u have voted. Immediately tender your resignations from EPWP of ward 4. Tx to those who voted correctly @ national. I have no peace over your act.'

Approached for comment, Nxumalo confirmed he had sent the Whatsapp, but downplayed its significance, saying he was joking. While it's not clear how Nxumalo would have known the voting patterns of the workers, his Whatsapp message has come under criticism from the MK Party. "This is the clearest indication yet that jobs were used as voting tools in the municipality. This ANC councillor has breached the councillor code of conduct in that he has interfered in the administration of the municipality. He cannot now back-peddle and call it a joke. Clearly he was punishing workers after MK's performance in KZN which has angered him," prominent MK leader in KZN, Visvin Reddy told IOL.