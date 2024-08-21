‘Rest assured, I will deliver for you’, ActionSA’s new Joburg Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu promises

Newly elected speaker of the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) Nobuhle Mthembu of ActionSA, has promised to “suffocate corruption, lawlessness, mismanagement, and ineptitude” that is plaguing service delivery in South Africa’s economic hub. Mthembu was elected city speaker at the Connie Bapela Council Chamber in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

In her fiery speech, the new Speaker said her election marked a new era and her tenure would focus on restoring the City to its former glory, where service delivery would take centre stage. “This is an era in which we will instil a culture of accountability and transparency, and where, at every turn, we will work together to ensure that the best interests of our residents anchor our efforts. “We are in rebuilding mode, and the residents of Johannesburg simply cannot be expected to wait any longer for the effective delivery of front-line services - from reliable electricity and water to functional traffic lights, refuse removal, and pothole repairs.

“I have made it clear that rejuvenating the inner city and getting Johannesburg back on track as a hub of investment and opportunity will be a central focus,” she said. Mthembu said it cannot be business as usual for the City not to deliver for its people. She committed to pursuing every effort to ensure that this Council puts in the hard work needed to deliver a City that functions for its residents.

“The residents of the City can be confident that my office will function solely to protect and advance their interests, ensuring that this new administration represents a much-needed shift towards stabilising governance and prioritising service delivery at the top of the agenda. “We must all recognise that the City has deteriorated over the past years, but to save it, we have one option, and that is to act now,” she said. She said her priorities were to:

- Work with the Executive to resolve the billing crisis, ensuring the City has the resources to provide public services. - Place the rejuvenation of the Inner City at the top of the agenda. - Tackle corruption, patronage, and wastefulness in the use of resources.

- Ensure strict enforcement of City bylaws, particularly concerning illegal trading and dumping. - Ensure that accountability is entrenched in a collaborative environment for the effective delivery of services and the restoration of good governance.