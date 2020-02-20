Durban - Radical economic transformation (RET) supporters Andile Mngxitama and Nkosentsha Shezi have praised embattled former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni for using her court appearance on Thursday to defend their cause.
Myeni who is opposing an application by Outa and the SAA Pilots Association in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, to declare her a delinquent director
Outa accuses Myeni of having abused her powers while she was at the helm of SAA.
Mngxitama, who is the leader of the Black Land First (BLF), said Myeni dispelled the notion that SAA was on its knees because of being run by incompetent black leaders.
“She has successfully shown that we are dealing with a systematic propaganda campaign based on pure lies and manufactured facts.