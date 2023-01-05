RET faction joins hands with Carl Niehaus in new civil movement

The Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction is throwing its weight behind Carl Niehaus's plans to establish a political movement. Niehaus recently hinted at plans to establish his own movement following his expulsion and subsequent resignation from the ANC.

Story continues below Advertisement

A member of the Radical Economic Transformation, Nkosentsha Shezi, declared the faction’s willingness to join hands with Niehaus. "It is our view that such a movement is necessary and must allow broad participation of our people across political parties and religious divides. “It must be both a shield to protect our vulnerable people and a spear through which they can attack the remnants of apartheid and injustice that is emitted against the poor marginalised black majority of South Africa,” he said.

Shezi said they are pinning their hopes and dreams of a prosperous and non-racial South Africa on this movement. “South Africa can never be prosperous and free when the natives of the land are still landless. “As a people who have suffered colonial apartheid we are the ones who should form a movement that will help the victims of racial thugs who killed our people during July 2021 Uprising, assist the victims of Marikana massacre, the victims of floods in KwaZulu-Natal most of whom remain without proper housing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is this movement that must be tasked with a responsibility to check if there is no other way that can be explored, especially as a member state of BRICS to reduce petrol price to below R13 per litre. “Most of all, we hope our National assets, state owned enterprises will be saved and not privatised,” he said. Taking to his social media account on Monday, Niehaus said he is going to launch and build a new broad civil society and political movement that will work for the full liberation of the people of South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement