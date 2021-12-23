Retired general and son of former Bophuthatswana leader Mangope is new chairperson for ActionSA in North West

BALDWIN NDABA Retired Brigadier General Kwena Mangope – the son of late former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope – has been elected the North West chairperson of ActionSA.

Welcoming the appointment, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he was pleased that he had been able to attract someone of the calibre of Kgosi Mangope, a man who shares his passion for human development, the restoration of South African’s glory and pride, someone who is particularly determined to help bring about the improvement of lives of all people, focusing specific attention to those living in rural areas. The North West Province remains one of our most impoverished provinces, yet it sits atop one of the largest deposits of precious metal and mineral wealth in the world. The people of the province have been subjected to years of underdevelopment while government and political overlords apparently fight daily over who gets to loot its available resources. Mashaba said former leaders of the North West have turned it into a forgotten backwater village province for their narrow enrichment.

“The appointment of Kgosi Mangope could not have come at a more opportune time, following ActionSA’s groundbreaking contribution in the removal from power of the ANC in the siix municipalities we contested in these last elections. Shortly after one year of ActionSA’s establishment, we are now in government, with eight members of the mayoral committees (MMCs) in the Gauteng metros, and oversight chairpersons to be elected in a few weeks’ time. “I am on record saying that our 2024 project is going full steam ahead and that our intention is to appoint provincial chairpersons in the six remaining provinces by the end of March 2022. We are on track and, with this appointment now having been made, we remain with five still to be finalised,” he said. Mashaba said the importance of finalising these appointments could not be overstated as voters across the country were desperately searching for ethical leadership, that could tackle our world-beating inequality, unemployment, and crime.