Reverend Kenneth Meshoe to take another coronavirus test

Johannesburg - ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe is set to undergo another test this week after being in self-isolation for 23 days. Meshoe said on Tuesday he was well and had not shown any symptoms of the coronavirus after testing positive more than two weeks ago. He had given himself 25 days before taking another test. Today is the 24th day since he tested positive and he will do his test this week. Meshoe had attended a church in Bloemfontein with fellow MP Steve Swart where five international visitors were infected with the coronavirus.

Soon after this emerged, Meshoe and Swart went for a test and the results came back positive.

But Meshoe said on Tuesday he was still healthy and had not shown any symptoms of the virus.

“We are still in self-isolation, and this being the 23rd day there is not a single symptom. I am still as healthy as I was last year,” said Meshoe.

He said he had decided to co-operate with the Department of Health after the results came back.

He said the department has been calling him every day since he went into self-isolation to check on his condition.

Meshoe was the first public figure to test positive for the virus in South Africa.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted in hospital last week after testing positive. He was discharged a few days ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tested negative for the virus. This was after he had also come into contact with Meshoe.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and State Security Ayanda Dlodlo also tested negative for the virus.

This was after the two ministers had come into contact with an official who had coronavirus when they travelled on a trip to Congo-Brazzaville recently.

Meshoe said he would wait for the second test after this week.

However, he reiterated that he had no symptoms of the virus since he tested positive more than two weeks ago.

He wanted to give himself more time in self-isolation before going for another test.

