Reward offered for information regarding Hillary Gardee’s murder

Johannesburg - Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has taken to the social media platform Twitter to offer a reward for more information on his daughter's murder. He tweeted: “Every day, hour & minute, I look forward to a text, DM or phone call for tip. All days since, I wake up to pursue the remaining suspects. Someone saw & knows it all! A handsome reward awaits the whistle-blower!”

Story continues below Advertisment

During Hillary Gardee’s funeral Police Minister Bheki Cele had alluded to the fact that there were four men being sought for the murder. With three suspects in custody, it means there is still one more person at large. Every day, hour & minute, I look forward to a text, DM or phone call for tip. All days since, I wake up to pursue the remaining suspects. Someone saw & knows it all ! A handsome reward awaits the whistle-blower! #LastWalkAtFoodLovers Goodnight & Goodmorning #HillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/Nohl30ScdQ — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) May 12, 2022 The three men who have been arrested in connection with Gardee’s murder appeared in the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court on May 9.

Story continues below Advertisment

Sipho Lawrence Mkatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduzuzi Gama are charged with murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal firearms. The State requested the accused be denied bail because of the seriousness of the crime. All three abandoned their bail application.

Story continues below Advertisment

The matter was postponed until June 9. Court documents revealed that the men may have been conspiring to commit the crime as far back as January. Hillary was reported missing on Friday, April 29. She was reportedly last seen leaving a shopping complex in Nelspruit at approximately 5.30pm. What transpired afterwards is a matter of conjecture.

Story continues below Advertisment

Her bruised body was found in a plantation about 45km outside Mbombela on May 3 by a group of passers-by who were making their way to work. An autopsy revealed that 28-year-old Hillary had been stabbed multiple times and suffered a bullet wound to the back of the head. The motive for her killing is still unknown.