Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro (middle) and her panelists advocate Kgomotso Moroka (left) and advocate Thenjiwe Vilakazi (right). Picture: Brenda Masilela / ANA

Johannesburg - The withdrawal of the criminal charges of fraud and corruption against former Crime Intelligence boss, General Richard Mdluli, in December 2011 - led to the purging of some of the unit members. This was revealed during the cross-examination of Colonel Kobus Roelofse who was one of the lead investigators in the criminal trial against Mdluli and co-accused.

Mdluli was charged in July 2011, for allegedly trading in his personal 7 series BMW for the purchase of two vehicles - a 5 series and 3 series. Roelofse alleged in their investigations that Mdluli had allegedly pretended to the car dealer -Atlantis - that the vehicles were to be used for the Crime Intelligence Unit.

Earlier, the Mokgoro Inquiry led by retired Constitutional Court Judge Yvonne Mokgoro probing the fitness of top prosecutors Adv Nomgcobo Jiba and Adv Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office in the NPA. At the time, the State alleged that while Crime Intelligence funds were used to purchase the two vehicles, Mdluli allegedly used one for his personal use while 3 series was used by his wife.

Roelofse during his cross-examination told the Mokgoro Inquiry that Mrwebi allegedly withdrew the charges against Mdluli and his co-accused without consulting with his investigating team and prosecutors who were supposed to deal with the matter.

He said Mrwebi resisted various attempts aimed at asking him to review his decision.

“The SAPS had lifted Mdluli’s suspension in this period and he continued with his duties on March 31, 2012, as national head: Crime Intelligence. I was informed by members of the Crime Intelligence that Mdluli set in motion a drive to identify Crime Intelligence members who had assisted my team and me in this investigation.

“The result thereof is that more than 20 members of Crime Intelligence were transferred within a day after his reappointment,” Roelofse said.

He also said that the remaining members were ordered not to “disclose classified information to the media and other persons or bodies authorised to receive such information”.

On Tuesday, Roelofse told the Inquiry that he still was having difficulty in obtaining such information which would lead to the reinstatement of charges against Mdluli.

