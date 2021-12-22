RIP Mama Lillian Diedericks, who passed away on Tuesday

Cape Town – ANC struggle stalwart and trade unionist Mama Lillian Diedericks died on Tuesday, just four days after celebrating her 96th birthday. This was confirmed to Independent Media by ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional chairperson Babalwa Lobishe.

The cause of her death has not been confirmed, but Lobishe said she passed away peacefully at her home in Gelvandale on Tuesday afternoon. “Her death is a great loss for our province and country. Mama Diedericks was one of the people I went to for advice on many issues. She used to be very particular on who she allowed close to her. She often raised concerns about how we are going to stabilise the region, but showed confidence in us,” Lobishe said. She further conveyed her condolences to the family and friends of Diedericks.

Born in Red Location, New Brighton in the Eastern Cape on 17 December 1925, her political journey started in the 1950s through her involvement in the Food and Canning Workers’ Union. She also served as a secretary of the Medical Association. Her fluency in Xhosa, English and Afrikaans helped her organise and address people across the colour lines that apartheid had created. She later became involved in activities within the ANC Women’s League and in 1954 she was among the Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) delegates who attended the national Federation of South African Women (FEDSAW) conference.