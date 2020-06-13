Rise in gender-based violence during Covid-19 lockdown 'abhorrent': union

Johannesburg - The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has noted "with anger the perpetual and persistent rise" in cases of violence directed at women and children, rape, and femicide, especially during the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.

"Reports suggests that the number of gender-based violence (GBV) cases has risen by 500 percent since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown," Nehawu said in a statement on Saturday.

"We find it abhorrent that women continue to be killed and abused, mostly by people close to them. The Covid-19 crisis has exacerbated the problems faced by women in abusive relationships, because they become trapped with their abusers with no possibility to escape or call for help," the trade union said.

While the entire country was mourning the eight months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, 21, who was buried on Thursday after she was recently found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in Johannesburg with multiple stab wounds to her chest, the body of another young woman was found dumped under a tree in an open veld in Dobsonville in Soweto in Johannesburg. And in Khayelitsha in Cape Town, 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada’s decomposing body was found "chopped into pieces and stuffed inside a sports bag".

Just recently, a Nehawu shop steward, Tebogo Dikeledi Auspicious Matsane-Mabunda, was killed after an alleged domestic dispute in Mpumalanga. Nehawu applauded the decision by the judge not to grant the defendant bail and called on all its members and the community of Nelspruit to support her family as the matter went to trial on August 3 in the Nelspruit District Court.